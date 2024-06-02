Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott

Cher has backed up boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards following him exchanging some physical blows with fellow rapper Travis Scott last month.
On Saturday, June 1, she finally broke silence to react on the shocking incident between her man and the SICKO MODE artist that caught heat on May 23 at the Cannes Film Festival after party.
Taking to her X profile, Cher wrote, “I’m Proud of Alexander.”
“He didn’t start the fight against 2 Men… He finished it. Gotta love him,” she gladly explained.
The fight was captured on tape by an unknown person at the same nightclub.
In it, Travis Scott and Tyga could be clearly seen trading sharp punches on a stage behind the DJ’s booth, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Since AE shares a tight bond with close friend Tyga, he decided to jump in.
What provoked the fight however remains unclear.
But it’s known that both Tyga and Travis Scott have been very romantically linked with Kylie Jenner, and so fans have speculated that she was the root of this squabble.
On the other hand, AE had already verified that Cher stands by her as when TMZ had asked if she upset, he replied by saying, “Hell nah.”