Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott

Cher reacted to Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Travis Scott’s clash at Cannes

  • June 02, 2024
Cher has backed up boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards following him exchanging some physical blows with fellow rapper Travis Scott last month.

On Saturday, June 1, she finally broke silence to react on the shocking incident between her man and the SICKO MODE artist that caught heat on May 23 at the Cannes Film Festival after party.

Taking to her X profile, Cher wrote, “I’m Proud of Alexander.”

“He didn’t start the fight against 2 Men… He finished it. Gotta love him,” she gladly explained.

The fight was captured on tape by an unknown person at the same nightclub.

In it, Travis Scott and Tyga could be clearly seen trading sharp punches on a stage behind the DJ’s booth, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Since AE shares a tight bond with close friend Tyga, he decided to jump in.

What provoked the fight however remains unclear.

But it’s known that both Tyga and Travis Scott have been very romantically linked with Kylie Jenner, and so fans have speculated that she was the root of this squabble.

On the other hand, AE had already verified that Cher stands by her as when TMZ had asked if she upset, he replied by saying, “Hell nah.”

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens
Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother
James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’