Hollywood

Dakota Fanning praises ‘The Watchers’ director Ishana Night Shyamalan

‘The Watchers’ will release on June 7, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
جنگ نیوز

Dakota Fanning has praised “cool” The Watchers director, Ishana Night Shyamalan.

The renowned star attended the New York City premiere of her upcoming movie along with the cast on Sunday.

During conversation with People, Dakota shared that she has found “no difference” working with the newcomer director after collaborating with renowned filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg and Tony Scott.

Dakota said, "She's such a cool person, and a person I'm happy is a friend now. She's full of so much energy and life and creativity. She had such a vision for what she wanted to do and was also open to collaboration with everyone. Also adaptable at the same time as being very specific."

She continued, "I saw so many qualities in her that are very comforting in a director."

On the other hand, Ishana was “blown away” by the mesmerising acting of Dakota.

Ishana gushed, "I was blown away by working with her. She's one of those actresses that only comes from truth and always makes decisions that are real to her, and that adds such a depth and texture to the movie."

The Watchers is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024.

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Hollywood News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims