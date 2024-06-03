Dakota Fanning praises ‘The Watchers’ director Ishana Night Shyamalan

Dakota Fanning has praised “cool” The Watchers director, Ishana Night Shyamalan.
The renowned star attended the New York City premiere of her upcoming movie along with the cast on Sunday.
During conversation with People, Dakota shared that she has found “no difference” working with the newcomer director after collaborating with renowned filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg and Tony Scott.
Dakota said, "She's such a cool person, and a person I'm happy is a friend now. She's full of so much energy and life and creativity. She had such a vision for what she wanted to do and was also open to collaboration with everyone. Also adaptable at the same time as being very specific."
She continued, "I saw so many qualities in her that are very comforting in a director."
On the other hand, Ishana was “blown away” by the mesmerising acting of Dakota.
Ishana gushed, "I was blown away by working with her. She's one of those actresses that only comes from truth and always makes decisions that are real to her, and that adds such a depth and texture to the movie."
The Watchers is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024.