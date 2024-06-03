Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Tom Hardy returns as Venom for the one last time!

Venom: The Last Dance has unveiled its spine-chilling trailer featuring Tom Hardy reprising his role as the iconic anti-hero Venom. 

On Monday, Sony Pictures unleashed the official trailer of the Venom 3, which is the final installment in the Spider-Man villain trilogy.

The 3-minute-long trailer, dropped on YouTube, kicks off with Eddie Brock entering a den of criminals, with Venom helping him. When the bad guys try to hurt him, Eddie tells them they're in for trouble. Then, he transforms into a huge alien creature and fights them off. Afterward, as he leaves, Eddie looks like he's having a tough time controlling the alien side of him.

Later on, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor were shown talking about aliens possibly being out there, and they want to keep it a secret. 

Suddenly, an army of aliens attacks Earth  and Venom tells Eddie that these aliens are connected to him somehow.

Regular weapons don't work on the aliens, so Eddie and Venom team up to take them down which might take their lives.

Watch Trailer


Beside Tom Hardy, the cast of the film includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, and Clark Backo.

Venom 3 is the sequel to 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. 

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 24, 2024

Hollywood News

Dakota Fanning praises ‘The Watchers’ director Ishana Night Shyamalan
Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens
Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother
James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims