Will Smith ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith has reflected on his actions enough to “grow a lot” after the infamous Oscars slap incident.
Multiple sources have told People Magazine that he’s making a comeback to theaters with Bad Boys: Ride or Die as a thoroughly changed man.
Speaking to the media portal, a very close friend said, “I think he is ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low.”
“He will always be a private guy in his personal life, but he loves the attention on the big screen that he richly deserves with his level of talent,” they added.
Last, Will Smith had starred in the 2022 drama, Emancipation, which released a few months after he had climbed on stage to slap Chris Rock for insulting wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars’ broadcast.
After this, he was boycotted by many for his “impulsive behavior” and the “not able to take a joke” attitude.
Now coming back alongside his long-time Bad Boys franchise partner, Martin Lawrence, with a fourth instalment, the actor’s star power in Hollywood will be put to an intense test.