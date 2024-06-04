Hollywood

Will Smith ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith became a ‘changed, cautious’ man after slapgate controversy with Chris Rock at The Academy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Will Smith has ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith has reflected on his actions enough to “grow a lot” after the infamous Oscars slap incident.

Multiple sources have told People Magazine that he’s making a comeback to theaters with Bad Boys: Ride or Die as a thoroughly changed man.

Speaking to the media portal, a very close friend said, “I think he is ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low.”

“He will always be a private guy in his personal life, but he loves the attention on the big screen that he richly deserves with his level of talent,” they added.

Last, Will Smith had starred in the 2022 drama, Emancipation, which released a few months after he had climbed on stage to slap Chris Rock for insulting wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars’ broadcast.

After this, he was boycotted by many for his “impulsive behavior” and the “not able to take a joke” attitude.

Now coming back alongside his long-time Bad Boys franchise partner, Martin Lawrence, with a fourth instalment, the actor’s star power in Hollywood will be put to an intense test.

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park

Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals

Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

Hollywood News

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Taylor Swift says goodbye to the rain in France
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Taylor Swift romance earns Travis Kelce his first Kids’ Choice nomination
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, John Cleese’s vile behavior exposed
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Will Smith recalls emotional reunion with Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys’ set
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Jeremy Renner refuses to return for 'Mission: Impossible' sequel due to THIS reason
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Dwayne Johnson shares ‘cheat meal’ amid 'Moana 2' release
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
'Succession' star Sarah Snook joins Peacock as lead in new thriller 'All Her Fault'
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Madonna claps back at man suing her for starting concerts late