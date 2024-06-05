Entertainment

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Lady Gaga has finally addressed the rumours that have been swirling around her personal life, speaking out about the speculation surrounding her rumoured pregnancy with Michael Polansky.

The Blood Mary crooner took to her TikTok account to clear the rumor about her pregnancy with her boyfriend.

Mentioning Taylor Swift's song lyrics, Gaga penned the caption for her video, “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym.”


In a shared video Lady Gaga can be seen getting off her mid-glam session, her eyes highlighted by heavy black eyeliner and her hair in a nude wig cap.

She appeared to lip-synced on a recording, "I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

To note, as per reports, Gaga and Polansky were seriously involved and the Bad Romance songstress expressed a wish to begin her family in March.

In May 2020 Gaga admitted while conversing with InStyle, "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky ignited their romance rumors in 2020.

