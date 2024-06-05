Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian has provided an update on her journey through law school.
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer a glimpse into her academic life.
In a shared post, Kim dropped a photo, showcasing her indulged in taking notes and being busy with her study papers.
The Kardashians actress revealed that she has been studying hearsay exceptions, which she acknowledged as her "least favorite subject.”
In a caption she wrote, “I can't deal w all these f****** hearsay exceptions!” adding, “My least favorite subject in law school!”
It is worth noting here that Kim is a trainee lawyer and she has been training since 2019, in remembrance of her dad Robert Kardashian, who was a high-profile attorney.
He was also a defense attorney during Simpson's 1995 murder trial.
Kim Kardashian, a mother of four, passed California's baby bar exam in 2021 after four tries. She aims to tackle the California bar exam in 2025.
Despite not being a lawyer yet, Kim has already achieved legal victories. She played a crucial role in securing clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who received a life sentence for a nonviolent crime.