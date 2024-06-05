Trending

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian shares her frustration over ‘least’ favourite subject

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian has provided an update on her journey through law school.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer a glimpse into her academic life.

In a shared post, Kim dropped a photo, showcasing her indulged in taking notes and being busy with her study papers.

The Kardashians actress revealed that she has been studying hearsay exceptions, which she acknowledged as her "least favorite subject.”

In a caption she wrote, “I can't deal w all these f****** hearsay exceptions!” adding, “My least favorite subject in law school!”

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

It is worth noting here that Kim is a trainee lawyer and she has been training since 2019, in remembrance of her dad Robert Kardashian, who was a high-profile attorney.

He was also a defense attorney during Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

Kim Kardashian, a mother of four, passed California's baby bar exam in 2021 after four tries. She aims to tackle the California bar exam in 2025.

Despite not being a lawyer yet, Kim has already achieved legal victories. She played a crucial role in securing clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who received a life sentence for a nonviolent crime.

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Trending News

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Beyoncé, Rihanna’s music producer hit with sexual assault charges
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
‘Doctor Who’ star William Russell breathes his last at 99
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good shine in first red carpet outing since April sentencing
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Is Sania Mirza looking for love AGAIN post divorce?
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam mesmerize crowds in Abu Dhabi: Watch
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets married for fifth time to Elena Zhukova
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Nita Ambani sips on $60,000 gold water for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Jennifer Lopez appears sombre in latest outing amid marriage troubles