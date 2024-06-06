Brad Pitt replaced by Harry Styles in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Brad Pitt’s name has been shown the backdoor by Shania Twain in her mighty popular 1997 song, That Don’t Impress Me Much.
In the track, she has been forever chanting, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much,” but that’s about to change now.
Appearing for BBC’s Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast, the singer revealed to be sticking with new heartthrob Harry Style’s name henceforth.
This change will be observed at Shania Twain’s upcoming England concert scheduled at the Glastonbury Festival on June 30.
Talking about swapping Brad Pitt’s moniker, she said, “I would say Harry Styles . . . and it sings good too.”
“I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation and I see Harry Styles as that as well. He’s rugged, but pretty, it’s like a charm that he has,” the vocalist explained.
But this is not the first time that she will be axing the Fight Club actor.
Shania Twain recalled, “At a live show, I cheekily [sang] Ryan Reynolds since he was there… It was very cute.”
There however happens to be a much more personal reason to choose Harry Styles’ name.
When the two met backstage once, he was star struck by his senior singer, saying her music inspires him and his mom a lot.