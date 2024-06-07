Sabrina Carpenter drops new track ‘Please Please Please’

Sabrina Carpenter has released her most-awaited track, Please Please Please, which is produced by Jack Antonoff.
The song is a part of her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet.
Bardia Zeinali's direccted music video started with featuring Sabrina seated in a holding cell, only to catch a sight of her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan as he gets thrown into jail.
The Expresso crooner drives away Barry after he is released and cuff him to a chair. In one clip, we can see Sabrina putting a duct tape on his lips.
Please Please Please was dropped after the pop singer announced the date for her sixth album Short n’ Sweet as August 23 earlier this week.
Sabrina said in a social media announcement, “This project is quite special to me and [I] hope it’ll be something special to you too.”
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sabrina posted the vieo clip of her track and captioned it, “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE OUT NOW. Directed by the brilliant @bardiazeinali. Shot by the superb Sean Price Williams, Starring the one and only @keoghan92 !!!!!!!.”
She further wrote, “@jackantonoff @amyallen i love you and i can’t believe our beloved song child is here :’)”