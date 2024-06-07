Dolly Parton prepares to debut ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’ on Broadway Musical

Dolly Patron gets ready to debut Hello, I’m Dolly on Broadway Musical.
The legendary veteran artist made the announcement on Thursday that she is making a return to Broadway with her own life story.
Dolly made the shocking announcement on her official social media account and wrote, “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage.”
The Put It Off Until Tomorrow crooner further penned, “I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp.”
Dolly co-wrote and served as a producer for the Hello, I’m Dolly album.
She continued, “It truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it! It really does have a lot of story, a lot of family.”
The show Hello, I'm Dolly! will premiere in 2026 on the big stage.
Previously, during a press conference at CMA Fest on Thurday, the I've Lived My Life singer mentioned that the show is not going to be a jukebox musical, “You’ll get to know all of my life up to now.”