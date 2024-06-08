Jennifer Aniston tears up while remembering late Mathew Perry

Trending

Jennifer Aniston remembers late Mathew Perry in an emotional interview

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024

Jennifer Aniston got emotional as she shared a rather tender moment in remembrance of her late Friends star Matthew Perry.

The 55-year-old sat for candid chat with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, for a new episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors that was released on Thursday.

In a 40-minute episode of, the two sitcom contemporaries discussed various topics during which the interview took an emotional turn.


Aniston began to shed crocodile tears in the fond memories of late co-star and friend Perry.

“Oh, God, don’t make me cry,” Aniston said before Brunson asked the question.

“I won’t. We won’t make each other cry,” Brunson replied before actually observing that Aniston was already in tears. 

Brunson offered a minute to Aniston so that she could compose herself. 

“No, no, sorry, I just started thinking about—” Aniston said.

“I know, yeah. Are you sure? We don’t have to really—” Brunson responded. 

Aniston continued, "No, I’m okay. It’s happy tears." 

Shorty after this, the duo reflected on Friends celebrating 30 years since its premiere in 1994, and its close impact.

“When that show premiered, I was five, and it continues to be one of the best shows on television,” Brunson revealed.

“It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old because I remember the day that it was gonna premiere on television, on NBC,” Aniston elaborated. 

