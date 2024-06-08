Trending

Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'

Meghan Trainor reveals her terrifying experience while doing interview with Ryan Seacrest

  • by Web Desk
  • June 08, 2024
Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'
Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'

Meghan Trainor opened up about a terrifying experience during her second pregnancy.

In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, the Me Too singer revealed she had a miscarriage scare while doing nerve-wracking interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Upon asking about how Trainor negated the excitement of pregnancy and the fear of miscarriage, she acknowledged while conversing with Josh Scherer that the fear is always there with joy.

"That 12-week wait is the worst thing ever and then, when you get through it, it's the greatest thing ever," the GRAMMY winner said.

Trainor added, “My second pregnancy, I got a COVID vaccine and I felt so ill, like I had the flu. I was like, oh it must be that vaccine but I was trying to get pregnant and I got my period again [when] I performed "Made You Look" on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]. I did a TikTok like, 'Ugh, when you get your period during soundcheck!' But in fact, turns out, that I was conceiving a child.”

She disclosed that she felt ill, and her prrgnacy test came postive, "That morning I was stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it,"adding, "I did interviews and they were like, 'How are you?' and I said, 'I'm thriving.' I was so happy."

Trainor shared "right before her last interview" that she "looked down" and was "gushing blood" and had "ruined a chair".

"I go, 'Oh no,' and they're like 'Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on. Go!'"

She said, "I did that whole interview like, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry' and then got through it,” adding, "I shut the computer and was like, 'Hey team I think I'm miscarrying right now.' I was like, 'I had a baby this morning, and now they're gone.'"

Trainor got married to Daryl in December 2018 and they shared a son, Riley three years later, and a second son, named Barry, followed in July 2023.

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history

Dick Van Dyke shares ‘secret ’ after making Emmy history
Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Kate Middleton issues apology for missing Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser

Donald Trump affirms cryptocurrency support at San Francisco fundraiser
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky

Trending News

Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jennifer Garner gives hopes to Ben Affleck amid divorce reports
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jennifer Aniston tears up while remembering late Mathew Perry
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani flaunt friendship at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Ariana Grande confirms Penn Badgley for ‘The Boy Is Mine’ music video
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Gracie Abrams finally releases ‘Close to You’ after seven years
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
'Double Impact' and 'Seven Days' star Alan Scarfe breathes his last at 77
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Zendaya discusses coping with anxiety and seeking self-care
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Dua Lipa thrilled by Berlin show: ‘what a kickstart to our summer’
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce rumours, tour cancellation
Kathy Hilton opens up about Kyle Richards amid divorce with Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga trolls over pregnancy talk