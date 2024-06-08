Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'

Meghan Trainor opened up about a terrifying experience during her second pregnancy.
In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, the Me Too singer revealed she had a miscarriage scare while doing nerve-wracking interview with Ryan Seacrest.
Upon asking about how Trainor negated the excitement of pregnancy and the fear of miscarriage, she acknowledged while conversing with Josh Scherer that the fear is always there with joy.
"That 12-week wait is the worst thing ever and then, when you get through it, it's the greatest thing ever," the GRAMMY winner said.
Trainor added, “My second pregnancy, I got a COVID vaccine and I felt so ill, like I had the flu. I was like, oh it must be that vaccine but I was trying to get pregnant and I got my period again [when] I performed "Made You Look" on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]. I did a TikTok like, 'Ugh, when you get your period during soundcheck!' But in fact, turns out, that I was conceiving a child.”
She disclosed that she felt ill, and her prrgnacy test came postive, "That morning I was stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it,"adding, "I did interviews and they were like, 'How are you?' and I said, 'I'm thriving.' I was so happy."
Trainor shared "right before her last interview" that she "looked down" and was "gushing blood" and had "ruined a chair".
"I go, 'Oh no,' and they're like 'Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on. Go!'"
She said, "I did that whole interview like, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry' and then got through it,” adding, "I shut the computer and was like, 'Hey team I think I'm miscarrying right now.' I was like, 'I had a baby this morning, and now they're gone.'"
Trainor got married to Daryl in December 2018 and they shared a son, Riley three years later, and a second son, named Barry, followed in July 2023.