World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish

Salma Hayek Pinault has joined the global celebrations to mark the importance of the ocean on World Ocean’s Day.
The Frida starlet shared a special wish to commemorate the significance of nature.
Taking to her Instagram, Hayek dropped breathtaking snippets and photos, enjoying at the seashore and having a splendid time.
In a shared post, Hayek looked sizzling, exuding summer vibes in a colorful body suit.
The From Dusk Till Dawn captioned her post, “Happy World Oceans Day!”
Soon after she shared the sizzling post the fans rushed to the comment section to show love for her.
One fan noted, “you and sea are the perfect combo.”
Another wrote, “Happy world ocean’s day to you beauty.”
The third remarked, “never oldiest woman Iknown”
Her new post came over over the heels of her sizzling Instagram carousel which she posted on Thursday, June 6.
In a shared post, Hayek wearing a chocolate brown bikini.
To note, World Oceans Day is being observed on June 08 to raise awareness about importance of oceans and ending overfishing.
The theme for this year's World Oceans Day is “Awaken New Depths".