Neymar breaks silence on speculation about leaving Al Hilal

Neymar has finally broken the silence and has responded to all the rumours regarding his exit from Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal.
According to Goal, the Brazilian footballer became part of the Eastern club during the summer transfer window of 2023. Fans were eager to see him playing in Riyadh, but he got an ACL injury while playing for his national team in World Cup qualifying in October 2023.
The 32-year-old forward was ruled out from the season and missed the title triumph for Al Hilal.
Speculation has been spreading that his lucrative contract might be terminated or maybe he will return to Santos.
While talking to ESPN Brazil, Neymar denied all the transfer rumours, saying, “What is being said is completely false. There is nothing planned. I still have one year left on my contract with Al-Hilal, and I hope I can have a great season because, unfortunately, I missed out on the last one, and that's it.
Neymar also revealed his favourite team, saying, “We’ll be living things as we go. It’s true that Santos is my favourite team, and I’d like to come back one day, but I don’t have a plan in mind.”