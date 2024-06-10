Luke Thompson teases potential lead role in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, teased a potential lead role in Season 4.
During his presence in latest episode of The View alongside his co-star Golda Rosheuvel , Thompson was asked about potential lead of the upcoming Bridgerton season, but he playfully dodged the question.
“How dare you ask me such personal,” he jokingly replied, while Golda chimed, “I’m just gonna sip my tea.”
However, the Dunkrik actor later admitted, “The honest answer is I don’t know.”
Thompson went on to share, “But I know that it’s so lovely that one of the best things about a TV job is you get to really explore a character long-form like that to fill him in slowly.
“So as long as I keep getting to do that,” he added.
Talking about the potential lead role, Thompson expressed, “Obviously, it would be really great to dive in at one point but we’ll have to wait and see!”
While he didn't confirm whether Benedict would be the focus of Season 4, he seemed open to the possibility.
To note, each season of the Netflix hit show follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton siblings.
Bridgerton season 3, which revolves around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, released 4 of part 1 on Netflix on May 16, 2024.
The remaining episodes will be streamed on Thursday, June 13, 2024.