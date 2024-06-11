King Charles warns Prince Harry to not talk about Prince William, royals

King Charles has reportedly warned Prince Harry against publicly talking about his brother Prince William or the royal family in general.
Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested that Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, released last year, has left such a strain on his relationship with the royals that the King himself has had to warn him to not go that route again.
Talking to Mirror, Quinn claimed: “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble.”
It is pertinent to note that Spare made waves when it first released, thanks to Harry's explosive claims in it, including one that William physically attacked him, and that his ‘evil stepmom’, Camilla, conspired to marry Charles.
Prior to Spare, Harry also sat down for an incendiary interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which he and wife Meghan Markle accused the royal family of making racist remarks among other things.
Referring to these instances, Quinn added that any more comments against the royal family from Harry may be the last straw for Charles.
“Everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey,” Quinn said.