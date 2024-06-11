Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills home up for sale amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their lavish Beverly Hills mansion amid their divorce speculations.
The source revealed to PEOPLE that they are putting their Beverly Hills mansion, which they have shared since June 2023, up for sale.
TMZ, who first shared the news shared that The Mother star and the Gone Girl actor are listing the home they bought after they married.
But their representatives have yet to comment on this.
The Wall Street Journal claims that Affleck and Lopez paid $61 million for the property, which they intend to sell in the spring of 2023.
The newspaper disclosed that the 38,000 square-foot home is located on five acres of land, and the house has "12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring.”
This new update came amid the J.Lo canceled her This Is Me... Live tour via a statement on Friday, May 31 on her OntheJLo website as she cited a reason, "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
Prior to the news of the tour cancellation, the Can’t Get Enough singer was spotted with Affleck as they supported his daughter Violet, 18, at her graduation ceremony.
The twosome were pictured together as they held hands at the event.