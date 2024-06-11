T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video

Bangladeshi cricketer Jaker Ali broke his bat after facing a bouncer during a thriller match with South Africa on June 10.
Bangladesh lost to South Africa by four runs after a thrilling match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first and set a target of 113 runs. Bangladesh, while chasing the lowest total defended in T20 by South Africa, made 109 runs at the end of 20 overs.
During the last minutes of the match, the frustration and emotions of the Bangladeshi players were visible as they were trying their best for their second consecutive win in the mega event.
Jaker Ali also, out of emotion, broke his bat after facing a fiery bouncer from Ottneil Baartman at the end of the 19th over.
In the video that went viral on the internet, Ali can be seen hitting his bat on his knee and snapping it into two parts.
ICC shared the moment on social media with the caption, “Sometimes there's no fixing a broken willow.”
Netzines also reacted to the video and criticized the player. A user wrote, “Typical Bangladeshi behavior,” while the other commented, “Respect your bat.”
A user called for action against the player, saying, “This is an offense; the ICC should impose the fine on him.”