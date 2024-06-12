Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate

Kartik Aryan wants his significant other to be passionate about her work just like him

  • June 12, 2024
Kartik Aryan talked about his ideal life partner, suggesting imperfections are really good.

In a sit-down chat with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Kartik was asked what qualities attract him in a girl. 

“I don’t know. It will just happen on its own. Vo jo list hoti haina k frequency match ho jae, vo funny ho, ye sab apne aap he aa jata hai. Kai baar vo list change he ho jaati hai. Kuch aesa hota nhi hai. (Everything on that list happens on its own. Oftentimes, that list changes too.)” the Shehzada star said.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star further revealed that there are times you meet someone and automatically click, “I would say that she should be humorous or I should understand her, and she should understand me, she should respect me. These are all tick marks that you want in life. She should be passionate about her work just like I am.”

Kartik concluded, “When you go for perfection in life, I think imperfections make it all the more beautiful. In terms of a partner in life, I don’t have a specification now. Vo life me kabhi nhi ho paega (That can’t happen in life).”

On the work front, Kartik Aryan is gearing up for his upcoming biographical sports movie Chandu Champion, slated to release on June 14, 2024. 

