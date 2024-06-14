Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton has let the world know that Antonia Roumelioti has taken him.
He was photographed with the dancer on Wednesday, June 12, when they were leaving an afterparty for Bridgerton’s midseason premiere at 180 Strand in London.
Both of them were walking close to each other, holding hands in public.
According to photographs taken by People Magazine, Luke Newton was very protective of Antonia Roumelioti as he led the way for her while navigating around strangers.
This happens to be the first time that the pair has been pictured together, even though fans have been speculating about their romance for a while now.
Following Bridgerton’s New York City premiere in May, Antonia Roumelioti had uploaded a string of selfies to her Instagram, where Manhattan was tagged as the location.
Immediately, followers started fueling rumors that she must have been with Luke Newton during his big night, although no official photos captured her in the frame.
Meanwhile, some other admirers of the actor theorized that he’s possibly dating costar Nicola Coughlan.
But People Magazine jumped in last month as well, confirming that they’re “only friends.”