Hollywood

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti get comfy in public

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti get comfy in public

Luke Newton has let the world know that Antonia Roumelioti has taken him.

He was photographed with the dancer on Wednesday, June 12, when they were leaving an afterparty for Bridgerton’s midseason premiere at 180 Strand in London.

Both of them were walking close to each other, holding hands in public.

According to photographs taken by People Magazine, Luke Newton was very protective of Antonia Roumelioti as he led the way for her while navigating around strangers.

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

This happens to be the first time that the pair has been pictured together, even though fans have been speculating about their romance for a while now.

Following Bridgerton’s New York City premiere in May, Antonia Roumelioti had uploaded a string of selfies to her Instagram, where Manhattan was tagged as the location.

Immediately, followers started fueling rumors that she must have been with Luke Newton during his big night, although no official photos captured her in the frame.

Meanwhile, some other admirers of the actor theorized that he’s possibly dating costar Nicola Coughlan.

But People Magazine jumped in last month as well, confirming that they’re “only friends.”

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton in MAJOR new announcement
Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school

Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school
King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion

King Charles to have ‘difficulties’ after Zara Tindall’s royal promotion
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Hollywood News

Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Jennifer Lopez dating ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez after Ben Affleck split?
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
‘House of the Dragon’ already revived for season 3
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Shakira describes ‘most intense pain’ from catching ex Gerard Piqué cheat
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Brad Pitt ‘paid’ judges to violate daughter Shiloh Jolie’s victim rights in court
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Disney finally unveils Catherine Laga'aia as Moana
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Wes Anderson spills beans about his next blockbuster film
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
George R.R. Martin announces revival of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Luke Newton confirms relationship with rumored girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad