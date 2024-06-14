Jennifer Garner thanks her children’s teachers as they finish elementary school

Jennifer Garner has given a sweetie tweetie shout out to all the teachers who had been by her children’s side for the past 13 years.
On Wednesday, June 13, she floated a long note on her Instagram profile, dedicating it to elementary school educators as her kids have now transferred to the middle section.
Explaining her stance in the post’s caption, the actor wrote, “A little gratitude for our wonderful family. Congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next.”
She started this emotional write-up by recalling the little things that teachers do for their students.
“Thank you for caring about my children. For tying their shoes, holding their hands, disciplining them, and offering more hugs than some children receive in a lifetime,” Jennifer Garner poured out.
Going on, she gave a virtual pat to instructors for choosing a job that passes on knowledge about one particular subject after having studied different courses through their lives.
Finally, the star extended an applause for educators being a “safe haven” for families.
“Teachers who are willing to dress up for Halloween, wait with bated breath for Zero the Hero, choose the perfect book, play hockey at lunch… Thank you,” Jennifer Garner concluded.