Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’

Taylor Swift, who is recently celebrating her 100th successful Eras Tour show, has opened up about the hectic process of composing “clever acoustic songs.”
The I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker confessed that her megahit tour has become her “entire life" and "taken over everything."
During her recent show in Liverpool, Taylor candidly talked about her “hobbies” and revealed that she constantly think about coming up with “clever acoustic songs.”
After performing All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version), she reflected, “I think once I had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore”
Taylor further added, “because all I do when I'm not onstage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Really, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys."
Furthermore, the You Belong With Me crooner also announced that her Eras Tour will officially conclude in December.
Swifties got upset after Taylor’s latest confession about the tour.