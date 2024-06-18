Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie is rocking a brand new tattoo after seemingly defeating Brad Pitt in their years-long divorce case.
The star showed off her freshly inked design in an appearance at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night, where she even won big for producing The Outsiders: A Musical Broadway.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Angelina Jolie had walked the 77th instalment of this event with daughter Vivienne Jolie, displaying a golden bird tattoo etched right in her chest’s center.
It was perfectly brought to the fore by the low drooping neckline of the teal velvet Versace gown that she was dressed in.
Although the star is no strange to body art since she has a number of them clearly visible on her arms and back, this marks the first time that a chest figure was opted for.
This looks like a hint to her successful split from Brad Pitt, who Angelina Jolie recently exposed in the court for “bribing judges to exploit his children’s victim rights.”
The golden bird is happily taking flight into the air, as if free from the cage that tied it behind.
Notably, Angelina Jolie’s lengthy divorce proceedings set against Brad Pitt have been full of mudslinging, but in the end, all kids have taken her side, “testifying to prove their father’s abuse.”