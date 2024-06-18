Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win

Priyanka Chopra has penned a tribute post for “angel” Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne from the Tony Awards.
On Sunday, Angelina’s The Outsiders got nominated for 12 awards including best musical best book of a musical and best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical, as well as two nominations for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a picture of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star and her daughter Vivienne and congratulated them.
“Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations!! You're a force and I'm so inspired by you everyday @angelinajolie. Congratulations Vivian (sic)," she noted.
The mother-daughter duo won the trophy for producer and producer's assistant on the Broadway show.
Angelina donned a dazzling draped teal gown, while her talented daughter wore a teal suit that color matched with her mom.
For the unversed, Vivienne got a lawyer to officially drop her father’s last name.