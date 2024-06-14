Hailey Bieber experiencing 'lower back pain' as part of her pregnancy

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy journey hasn’t all been a bed of roses!
One month after announcing her pregnancy, the Rhode Skin founder shared she is physically struggling as a result of her pregnancy.
Alongside a selfie of her growing belly, the supermodel in a June 12 Instagram post joked, "So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?"
To note, Hailey’s update is not the only time she opened up about her struggles as last week she spilled the beans on the timeline of her pregnancy while modeling for the Saint Laurent's Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello.
Shortly after the pictures from the shoot leaked on social media, Hailey penned a caption saying, "shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."
Hailey’s beloved husband Justin Bieber is not leaving his wife alone in these times and surely stays beside her.
The Canadian singer cannot wait to become a daddy for the very first time, a responsibility his wife wants him to take on.
Infact Hailey even gave the Peaches singer a huge shoutout after he shared selfies of him calling him, ‘Baby daddy.’
As per the Mayo clinic, back discomfort is a common issue in pregnant woman that result from carrying heavy weights or even hormonal changes.
Hailey Bieber exchanged vows for life with Justin Bieber in 2018 and after years the couple are expecting their first child.