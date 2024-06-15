Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch

Kylie Jenner delighted fans once again by sharing a sweet moment with her toddler son, Aire, as they sang the ABCs together.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account on Friday, to drop an adorable snippet of her two-year-old son.
In a shared video, Kylie and her son Aire singing their ABCs together while sitting at a dining table.
Kylie can be seen singing the alphabet song and nodding as Aire also sings along with her.
As The Kardashians star revived her viral children's melodies after four years of iconic Rise and Shine songs, she wrote in the caption, “aire was born a little late for rise and shine but he sure knows my beautiful abcs.”
Soon after she dropped the cut moment with her son the fans couldn’t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section to pour love for them.
One fan praising her singing skills, “She is talented singing she should drop album.”
Another noted, “Stop!!!!!!!!!! I can’t handle this cuteness!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
The third commented, “Kylie and Aire singing the alphabet, a therapy.”
To note, Kylie shares both Stormi and Aire with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.