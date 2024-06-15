Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?

Babar Azam will not be given the captaincy of Pakistan's Test team following their worst defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024, sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
As per sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep Babar away from the captaincy for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August.
PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, based on the recommendation of a seven-member selection committee, had previously handed over the T20 team captaincy to Babar Azam, replacing Shaheen Afridi.
Babar was expected to lead the white-ball team until the Champions Trophy and was also anticipated to captain the Test team against Bangladesh, a part of the ICC Test Championship.
However, after the disappointing World Cup results, the PCB has decided not to consider Babar for the Test team captaincy.
Instead, they have chosen to place their trust in Shan Masood for the Test series against Bangladesh.
In addition, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie will be the coach of the Pakistan team in the Test format.
To note, Pakistan’s hopes in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end when the United States versus Ireland match was canceled due to a wet outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, on Friday, June 14.