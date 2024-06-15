Kate Middleton joins family at Trooping the Colour event: First Photo

Kate Middleton has captured attention with a first-look photo as she set to make a striking appearance at Trooping the Colour alongside her family.
The Princess of Wales is gearing up for her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
On June 15, she was seen getting into a car with her kids and husband Prince William by her side as they headed to the event.
Kate is seated by the window with Prince George, 10, positioned between her and the Prince of Wales, and Prince Louis, 6, as well as Princess Charlotte, 9 (who is not in the picture), positioned across from them.
Princess Kate donned a white dress along with black trim by designer, Jenny Packham.
She complemented her look with a matching hat by Philip Treacy and embellished earrings.
Meanwhile, Prince William appeared in his uniform.
Princess Kate's appearance was confirmed in a personally written note on Friday, as she announced that she would be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony and also she provide an update on her cancer.