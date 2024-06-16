Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better

Emilia Clarke has reflected on her relationship with the hit series, Game of Thrones.
In a recent interview with People Magazine, she dived into how her feelings about playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show has changed over these years.
The actor began by first expressing that it “means the world” when fans show such an insane amount of attachment and appreciation for something.
Noting that it has been the very same for Game of Thrones, she spoke of sharing the same level of love for the production now that it has ended.
Emilia Clarke said, “The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it.”
“When I started, you don’t know what you’re doing, you don’t know what you’re surrounded by, and you don’t know what you’re taking part in,” she explained.
With the series ending, the star analyzes and looks back on the memories made so much more than when she was filming for it.
“Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I’m like, ‘That was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare,’ ” Emilia Clarke added.