Hollywood

Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better

Emilia Clarke didn’t know what she was getting in

  • by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
Emilia Clarke says her distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines it better
Emilia Clarke didn’t know what she was getting in

Emilia Clarke has reflected on her relationship with the hit series, Game of Thrones.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, she dived into how her feelings about playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show has changed over these years.

The actor began by first expressing that it “means the world” when fans show such an insane amount of attachment and appreciation for something.

Noting that it has been the very same for Game of Thrones, she spoke of sharing the same level of love for the production now that it has ended.

Emilia Clarke said, “The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it.”

“When I started, you don’t know what you’re doing, you don’t know what you’re surrounded by, and you don’t know what you’re taking part in,” she explained.

With the series ending, the star analyzes and looks back on the memories made so much more than when she was filming for it.

“Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I’m like, ‘That was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare,’ ” Emilia Clarke added.

Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls

Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better

Emilia Clarke says distance from ‘Game of Thrones’ defines her relationship better
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘kicked’ from Buckingham Palace Balcony

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘kicked’ from Buckingham Palace Balcony
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship

Hollywood News

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Blake Lively turns heads with THIS dress at ‘It Ends with Us’ trailer promotion
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Blake Lively hails ‘beautiful’ friend Taylor Swift's music as ‘unmatched’
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Details unwrapped
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift to ‘commodify’ their relationship
'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere