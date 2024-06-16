Sports

Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup

Aussie spinner Ashton Agar bolds Scotland’s Michael Jones in the first over of the T20 World Cup

  • June 16, 2024
Aussie spinner takes wicket in first over of T20 World Cup after a decade

The Aussie spinner has finally ended the long wait, taking a wicket in the first over of the T20 World Cup after 2014 on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Australia, maintaining its winning streak, beat Scotland by 5 wickets in its final group match before the second Super 8 round.

Australia, along with sealing its spot in the Super 8, also achieved another milestone on Saturday night as the left-arm spinner, Ashton Agar, took a wicket in the first over of the T20 World Cup, almost a decade later.

Agar bold Scotland’s Michael Jones on two runs in the opening over of the second inning.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the last time an Aussie men’s spinner took a wicket in the first over of a T20 World Cup match was in 2014, when Brad Hodge sent Indian opener Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion after making only 5 runs.


The ICC also shared this historic moment on its social media account after the Australia vs. Scotland match.

Australia’s victory against Scotland has also confirmed England’s spot in the Super 8, as both English and Scottish have 5 points after a clash between the two was called off due to rain.

The Aussies will not face Bangladesh in the Super 8 on Thursday, June 20. 

Sports News

Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance
Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup Super-8 after beating Papua New Guinea
Kylie Kelce weighs in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments
Jose Mourinho picks Messi over Ronaldo as generation's 'greatest' player
Pakistani coach dismisses rift rumors between Shaheen Afridi-Babar Azam