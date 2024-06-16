Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split

Taylor Swift got emotional during her third and final concert in Liverpool after ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke his silence on the split.
The Lover singer was performing to a sold-out crowd at Anfield on Saturday, June 15, as part of her Eras Tour when she became moved by the audience's reaction.
As she sang Champagne Problems, Swift's voice cracked with emotion, and was seen fighting back her tears.
The crowd responded with a long and thunderous applause, which led Swift to remove her earpiece and express her heartfelt gratitude.
She stated, “It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this. That fact that you would do that for us — I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you.”
This emotional moment came shortly after Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, broke his silence on their six-year-long relationship and breakup.
“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he told The Sunday Times.
He went on to share, “That is a hard thing to navigate."
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in May 2017 and broke up after six years in April 2023.
To note, Taylor Swift next stop on her Eras Tour is Cardiff on Tuesday.