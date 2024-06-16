Trending

Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split

Taylor Swift held back tears at final Liverpool show after Joe Alwyn broken silence on their breakup

  June 16, 2024


Taylor Swift got emotional during her third and final concert in Liverpool after ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke his silence on the split.

The Lover singer was performing to a sold-out crowd at Anfield on Saturday, June 15, as part of her Eras Tour when she became moved by the audience's reaction.

As she sang Champagne Problems, Swift's voice cracked with emotion, and was seen fighting back her tears.

The crowd responded with a long and thunderous applause, which led Swift to remove her earpiece and express her heartfelt gratitude.

She stated, “It is genuinely such an honor to play for a crowd like this. That fact that you would do that for us — I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you.”

This emotional moment came shortly after Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, broke his silence on their six-year-long relationship and breakup.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he told The Sunday Times.

He went on to share, “That is a hard thing to navigate."

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in May 2017 and broke up after six years in April 2023.

To note, Taylor Swift next stop on her Eras Tour is Cardiff on Tuesday.

BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration
BTS' RM sends ARMY into frenzy with rare OT7 Picture
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral, fans react
Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip
Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on her bond with Billy Ray Cyrus amid family feud
Diljit Dosanjh set to showcase his charm on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Coke Studio's 'Blockbuster' takes Times Square with a bang