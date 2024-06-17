Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo can't believe his son Ronaldo Jr is now 14 years old

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo shares a heartfelt birthday wish for son Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo shared a photo with his eldest son on Instagram with the sweetest wish that says, “I can't believe you're 14, time flies. Congratulations, my partner in crime! Daddy loves you so much.”


As per Sports Brief, Ronaldo Jr is the first son of the Portuguese soccer player who was born on June 17, 2010.

Ronaldo’s son is also following in his father’s footsteps. Jr, who has earlier played for the Juventus and Manchester United academy teams, is currently playing for Al-Nassr’s youth team. He joined the Saudi team shortly after his father joined hands with the Riyadh-based outfit.

Moreover, the star footballer is currently in Germany for UEFA Euro 2024, representing his team, Portugal, in the tournament for the sixth time.

Ronaldo Jr will more likely head to Germany to watch his father in action in the coming weeks.

Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 journey on Tuesday, June 18, with a match against the Czech Republic. 

Sports News

T20 World Cup 2024: Top eight teams seal their spots in Super 8s
Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide
Cristiano Ronaldo's frenzied fans invade Portugal's training: Watch
Aussie spinner ends 10-year wait for wicket in first over of T20 World Cup
Health advisory issued for UEFA Euro 2024 enthusiasts
Shahid Afridi defends Babar Azam amid speculation of dropping key players
PCB prepares for 'major changes' after poor T20 World Cup performance
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passes away at 54
Babar Azam to lose Test captaincy after T20 World Cup defeat?
UEFA Euro 2024 teams, groups, venues, and format
Cristiano Ronaldo set for sixth European Championship appearance