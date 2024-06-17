Cristiano Ronaldo wishes his ‘partner in crime’ birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a heartfelt birthday wish for son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on his 14th birthday.
Ronaldo shared a photo with his eldest son on Instagram with the sweetest wish that says, “I can't believe you're 14, time flies. Congratulations, my partner in crime! Daddy loves you so much.”
As per Sports Brief, Ronaldo Jr is the first son of the Portuguese soccer player who was born on June 17, 2010.
Ronaldo’s son is also following in his father’s footsteps. Jr, who has earlier played for the Juventus and Manchester United academy teams, is currently playing for Al-Nassr’s youth team. He joined the Saudi team shortly after his father joined hands with the Riyadh-based outfit.
Moreover, the star footballer is currently in Germany for UEFA Euro 2024, representing his team, Portugal, in the tournament for the sixth time.
Ronaldo Jr will more likely head to Germany to watch his father in action in the coming weeks.
Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 journey on Tuesday, June 18, with a match against the Czech Republic.