Taylor Swift stuck in alluring bar frenzy ahead of Dublin visit

  • June 18, 2024
Taylor Swift has been bombarded with countless invites sent in by Dublin’s restaurants and bars ahead of her visit for performing in the capital.

According to The Sun, she is expected to pump the economy by more than €150 million upon taking center stage later this month.

Winding up Eras Tour’s Cardiff’s leg today, on June 18, the singer will be rocking sold-out gigs from June 28 to June 30 in Dublin after pulling up in London in between.

Just before she touches down in Ireland, every eatery wants a piece of Taylor Swift, who is believed to be going out and about during her stay.

An insider from the showbiz industry reported, “The clamour is insane. Every club and business in this country is desperate to attach themselves to her while she’s in Ireland.”

But the final decision call regarding the superstar’s diner check-ins is in her tour manager’s court.

“The tour manager will be doing recess to see if Taylor Swift can get in and out of easily. You wouldn’t want a ¬situation where she’s trapped by hundreds of fans,” the source said.

