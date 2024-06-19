Swara Bhasker unveils first full picture of her baby girl

Swara Bhasker finally shared a picture revealing her 9-month-old daughter Raabiyah's complete face.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding star marked her daughters biggest face reveal.
In the photos, the little bundle of joy was seen sitting on the chair and posing in a pink floral co- ord set and sun shades.
Raabiyah looked incredibly cute, a sight hard to resist.
Meanwhile, the mom of one had shared a series of stories showing her family's get together this Eid-ul-Adha while mentioning that her husband Fahad Ahmad was not in the same city to celebrate Bakr Eid with them.
The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, welcomed a baby girl in September of the same year.
At that time, the diva had dropped pictures of her new-born, though not showing her face to maintain complete privacy.
“ A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl is born,” Swara announced the birth of her daughter.
On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Mimisa. Her next project Mrs. Falani has completed shooting, whose release date still awaits.