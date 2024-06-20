Trending

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' fever gets to ‘Bridgerton's Luke Newton

Luke Newton channeled ‘Bridgerton's Colin while singing Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' lyrics

  • June 20, 2024


Bridgerton's Luke Newton brought his signature romantic style to Sabrina Carpenter's hit song Espresso.

In a hilarious segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s latest episode, the host challenged Luke, noting, "Everyone thinks that you can make anything sound romantic... and sexy."

"I thought if we gave you some random lines from modern pop culture, maybe you'd be able to show us how Colin Bridgerton would say them if he was talking to Penelope," Fallon added, referencing Luke’s onscreen love interest Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.

Luke recited multiple pop culture lines including Carpenter's song Espresso as his character, proving that he can make even the coldest phrases sound swoon-worthy.

"Say you can't sleep / Baby, I know / That's that me / Espresso," Luke said while looking into the camera as Bridgerton music played in the background.

Luke's antics left fans swooning over his charisma as they took the internet by storm.

One fan gushed, “I’m blushing," while another asked, “why is this video 8 hours long?”

“Okay but a cover of Espresso from Luke Newton is what I need now,” the third exclaimed.

The fourth penned, “I don't care what he says... it's a yes for me”

Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso was released on April 11, 2024, and became a huge success.

