King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo 

King Charles sent a heartfelt birthday tribute to Prince William by sharing an adorable throwback picture, capturing a tender moment from his childhood.
Taking to social media, the official account of the Royal Family posted a nostalgic photo of King Charles cradling the young Prince of Wales when he was only a few months old.
In a shared black-and-white picture the British monarch looking at his firstborn with love and a smiling face.
The sweet picture was shared along with a short and touching caption, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"
Prince William also garnered a touching wish from his wife Kate Middleton who is under treatment after her cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales posted a new photograph of the Prince of Wales, with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The snap was taken by Princess Kate in Norfolk last month.
In a shared picture William, George, Charlotte, and Louis are holding hands as they jump.
Princess Kate penned the caption, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx".