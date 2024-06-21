Royal

King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
King Charles sent a heartfelt birthday tribute to Prince William by sharing an adorable throwback picture, capturing a tender moment from his childhood.

Taking to social media, the official account of the Royal Family posted a nostalgic photo of King Charles cradling the young Prince of Wales when he was only a few months old.

In a shared black-and-white picture the British monarch looking at his firstborn with love and a smiling face.

The sweet picture was shared along with a short and touching caption, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

Prince William also garnered a touching wish from his wife Kate Middleton who is under treatment after her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales posted a new photograph of the Prince of Wales, with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The snap was taken by Princess Kate in Norfolk last month.

In a shared picture William, George, Charlotte, and Louis are holding hands as they jump.

Princess Kate penned the caption, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx".

