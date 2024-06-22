Hollywood

Prince William gifts himself Taylor Swift's concert on 42nd birthday?

The Prince of Wales marked his 42nd birthday on June 21

The Prince of Wales marked his 42nd birthday on June 21

Prince William has reportedly joined Swifties!

Taylor Swift’s London concert marked the presence of some royal fans.

The royal dad of three, who turned 42 on June 21, celebrated his birthday at Swift’s London leg of The Eras Tour held at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William attended the show alongside his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, as reported by the royal reporter Roya Nikhhah on X (formerly Twitter).

Turning to X, Nikhhah tweeted, “Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13 #ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children."

However, Princess Kate’s appearance was missed at the show.

This is not the first time that Prince William has expressed his admiration for Swift’s music.

Back in 2013 too, the Prince of Wales joined the Lover singer on stage in a London charity event.

The Cruel Summer songstress was warmly welcomed by the royal guard as the band played Shake it Off in front of the Buckingham Palace earlier on June 21.

The Royal Family expressed its excitement and penned, “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’,” along with three emojis, a saluting one, a drum and a trumpet, as it tweeted the performance’s video on X.

Taylor Swift welcomed with Shake It Off at Buckingham Palace.



Swift will be performing at Wembley Stadium for three consecutive nights, from June 21 to 23. 

