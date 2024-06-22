Priyanka Chopra shocks fans with ‘The Bluff’ stunts

Priyanka Chopra has taken her fans behind the filming of her most-awaited film, The Bluff.
The We Can Be Heroes star posted videos from the set on Saturday, June 22.
The first clip featured her getting makeup done in a black trouser and a bra. She was recording herself in a mirror.
Priyanka penned the post, “Previously… on #thebluff #stunts #actionaddict #workingsaturday”
In another shot, she was getting some pasta in her plate with her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.
Shortly after Priyanka posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with love and well-wishes for her injury.
A fan commented, “God I missed your voice in Quantico (crying emoji) just finished all seasons (for the 4th time) just five months ago. And now I think I'm gonna watch it again.”
Another prayed, “Omg that seems painful. Hopefully you will recover soon and all the best for the upcoming movie."
According to Deadline, The Bluff is currently being filmed in Australia.
The upcoming movie tells the story of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past sins haunted her to catch up.