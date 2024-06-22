Hollywood

Taylor Swift mimics beau Travis Kelce's ‘Arrow-shot’ at London concert

Taylor Swift did the archer pose towards boyfriend on the stage

  • June 22, 2024
Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve to show love for boyfriend Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour’s London concert.

While performing her hit So High School, the popstar amazed her fans by mimicking the Kansas City Chief footballer’s signature move which he does while playing.

She imitated shooting an arrow with an invisible bow towards her sweetheart who was present among the audience, cheering Swift.

The sudden gesture came unexpectedly from the Gorgeous musician.

The Kansas City Chief’s tight end was seen dancing and smiling throughout the performance.

Swift was originally supposedly going to use this move while performing The Archer which eventually got replaced by tracks from her latest album The Tortured Poet Departments.

However, the bow-and-arrow move was not the only lovely act by the singer.

As the Cardigan singer went on singing Karma as her concert closure, she adorably changed the lyrics to, “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Taylor Swift’s Friday night show marked the beginning of her London concert held at Wembley Stadium.

The musical performance attracted a star-studded crowd that included Travis Kelce’s family as well as Prince William alongside his all three children.

