Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'

  by Web Desk
  June 22, 2024
Kevin Costner navigated his divorce with Christine Baumgartner in a new interview!

While speaking to PEOPLE for cover story, the Yellowstone actor divulged about the rocky road, "It’s really about the children.”

The star further added, "You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in.”

As per Costner separation ain’t an easy thing, "It was something I had to think about 20 years ago when I agreed to be married.”

Thwe duo went strong for nearly two decades but were not able to go any further in their marriage.

Despite the divorced, there seems to be no animosity between the two, with Costner praising Baumgartner as a good mother and partner.

On the work front, Kevon Costner’s highly anticipated American saga drama film Horizon: is coming out soon, gearing up for a theatrical rollout as of now.

It si pertinent to note that the movie revolved around his two sons Hayes, and Costner.

In an appearance on the Today show, Kevin Costner said, “ I selfishly wanted wanted him for a week, two weeks, he was with me.” 

Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities