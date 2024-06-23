David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

The highly anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place revival has begun production, and according to David Henrie, the reunion with his former co-star Selena Gomez is going to be an emotional one.
In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, Henrie revealed that reuniting with Gomez felt like no time had passed at all. "It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great," he gushed.
Henrie went on to praise Gomez, noting, “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”
The revival, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will follow Henrie's character Justin Russo years after the original series ended in 2012.
Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo in the reboot series.
Henrie also hinted at emotional scenes that will resonate with original fans, saying, "We have a couple of scenes that I think will choke up the original fans of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well."
"So, I'm excited for you to see it," he added.
The original Wizards of Waverly Place series aired on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and followed the magical adventures of the Russo family.
The revival is highly anticipated by fans of the original show, and Henrie's comments have only added to the excitement.
Moreover, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s release date is yet to be disclosed.