Entertainment

David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

David Henrie, Selena Gomez will reprise their roles in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel series

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
جنگ نیوز
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

The highly anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place revival has begun production, and according to David Henrie, the reunion with his former co-star Selena Gomez is going to be an emotional one.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, Henrie revealed that reuniting with Gomez felt like no time had passed at all. "It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great," he gushed.

Henrie went on to praise Gomez, noting, “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”

The revival, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will follow Henrie's character Justin Russo years after the original series ended in 2012. 

Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo in the reboot series.

Henrie also hinted at emotional scenes that will resonate with original fans, saying, "We have a couple of scenes that I think will choke up the original fans of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well."

"So, I'm excited for you to see it," he added.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place series aired on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and followed the magical adventures of the Russo family.

The revival is highly anticipated by fans of the original show, and Henrie's comments have only added to the excitement.

Moreover, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s release date is yet to be disclosed.

Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details

Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports

Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers

Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Entertainment News

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post