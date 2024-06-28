Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus takes daughter Noah Cyrus’ ‘advice’ amid Firerose split

  by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus has applauded his daughter Noah Cyrus and shared that he takes her “advice” amid the Firerose split.

On Thursday, the country singer posted an adorable throwback snap of the father-daughter duo, adding some lyrics from her song.

Billy penned the post, "I'm so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just 'Stand Still.'"

In the second frame, he posted the lyrics from Noah (Stand Still, "As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alonе with just your shame / But it's not over / It's all gonna be ok / And whеn times are tough remember what I say."

"My grandfather told my father, 'It don't get easier, just harder / Yes, it will, remember just stand still / And when all the hope and joy you feel turns into paranoia / 'Cause it will, remember just stand still," the post continued.

Furthermore, Billy recently made shocking claims about his estranged wife Firerose.

He revealed that Firerose "physically," verbally and emotionally abused him.

