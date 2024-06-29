Trending

Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors

Taylor Swift performed her first Dublin concert on Friday, June 28

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Taylor Swift performed her first Dublin concert on Friday, June 28
Taylor Swift performed her first Dublin concert on Friday, June 28

Taylor Swift is embracing the Irish essence!

During the Eras Tour’s first concert held at Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Friday, June 28, the award-winning singer decked into a shimmery outfit featuring the colors of the host country’s flag, as reported by PEOPLE.

The Evermore artist wore a sequined orange cropped top along with a glittery ombre green skirt as she performed the 1989 album of her setlist that included Bad Blood, Shake It Off and Blank Space.

The crowd went over the cloud nine as the Lover songstress started performing two new mashups that were in the surprise songs segment of the tour.

Swift began the mashup with State of Grace and You’re on Your Own Kid from her albums Red and Midnights respectively.

After that she mixed up a part of MidnightsSweet Nothing and Folklore’s Hoax to bring up a medley.

As the concert moved forward, the Fearless artist paid a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce while singing Midnight Rains.

Before the concert, Swift received a beautiful bouquet from the legendary Irish band U2 who defined themselves as “Swifties.”

Taylor’s Dublin concert will continue on June 29 and 30, after which she will be seen taking the Amsterdam stage on July 4, 2024.

Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon

Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon
Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title

Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title
Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors

Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism

Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism

Trending News

Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship sparks concern
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Will Smith stuns fans with new song 'You Can Make It' after long hiatus
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Ben Affleck's new move fuels divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Matty Matheson recounts first interaction with ‘crazy’ Jamie Lee Curtis
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Rare ‘Harry Potter’ illustration achieves record sale price at auction
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Anant Ambani, Radhika's ‘real gold’ wedding invite takes internet by storm
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Giant sinkhole appears in the middle of soccer ground in Alton: Watch
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis find 'happiness' in Prince William's 'presence’
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Jamie Foxx’s daughter shares insights about recovery journey
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Abraham Lincoln's wax statue loses its shape in DC heat