Taylor Swift kickstarts the Eras Tour draped in Irish flag colors

Taylor Swift is embracing the Irish essence!
During the Eras Tour’s first concert held at Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Friday, June 28, the award-winning singer decked into a shimmery outfit featuring the colors of the host country’s flag, as reported by PEOPLE.
The Evermore artist wore a sequined orange cropped top along with a glittery ombre green skirt as she performed the 1989 album of her setlist that included Bad Blood, Shake It Off and Blank Space.
The crowd went over the cloud nine as the Lover songstress started performing two new mashups that were in the surprise songs segment of the tour.
Swift began the mashup with State of Grace and You’re on Your Own Kid from her albums Red and Midnights respectively.
After that she mixed up a part of Midnights’ Sweet Nothing and Folklore’s Hoax to bring up a medley.
As the concert moved forward, the Fearless artist paid a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce while singing Midnight Rains.
Before the concert, Swift received a beautiful bouquet from the legendary Irish band U2 who defined themselves as “Swifties.”
Taylor’s Dublin concert will continue on June 29 and 30, after which she will be seen taking the Amsterdam stage on July 4, 2024.