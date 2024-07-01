Sports

Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Virat Kohli praises wife Anuskha Sharma with a heartfelt post for his T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

The Indian batsman and former skipper announced his retirement from the T20 internationals after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title, beating South Africa in the finals.

Kohli, who won the man of the match award for his clinical performance in the finals, said in the post-match presentation, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve."

Moreover, a day later, after announcing his retirement from the shortest format, the star batsman took to Instagram to praise his wife for her constant support.

He wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble and grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you, and I love you for being YOU.”


Earlier, the Bollywood actress, Anushka, also penned down a heartwarming appreciation note for her husband on social media, saying, “I love this man. So grateful to call you my home. Now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this.”

Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals
England announces squad for first two Test matches against West Indies
Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory