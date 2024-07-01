Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win

Virat Kohli praises wife Anuskha Sharma with a heartfelt post for his T20 World Cup 2024 victory.
The Indian batsman and former skipper announced his retirement from the T20 internationals after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title, beating South Africa in the finals.
Kohli, who won the man of the match award for his clinical performance in the finals, said in the post-match presentation, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve."
Moreover, a day later, after announcing his retirement from the shortest format, the star batsman took to Instagram to praise his wife for her constant support.
He wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you, my love. You keep me humble and grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you, and I love you for being YOU.”
Earlier, the Bollywood actress, Anushka, also penned down a heartwarming appreciation note for her husband on social media, saying, “I love this man. So grateful to call you my home. Now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this.”