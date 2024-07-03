Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo shared ‘3 aspects of reality’ in a cryptic social media post

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo shared ‘3 aspects of reality’ in a cryptic social media post
Cristiano Ronaldo shared ‘3 aspects of reality’ in a cryptic social media post

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a cryptic message for his Instagram followers soon after announcing his retirement from the UEFA European Championship.

The Portuguese star footballer, who was down in tears after missing the penalty in the last round of the 16th tie against Slovenia, posted a story with the ‘heart and brain emoji’ on social media that says, “3 aspects of reality: pain, uncertainty, and constant work.”

Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024

Ronaldo’s social media post comes after his team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024, beating Slovenia on penalties.

In the same match, CR7 broke into tears after missing a penalty during extra time. However, he once again got a chance at a penalty shootout after the score remained zero after the end of extra time.

This time, he took full advantage of the opportunity and scored the first penalty for the team.

Ronaldo said after the dramatic and emotional match, “Even the strongest people have their (bad) days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most. Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments—inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.”

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall

Ian McKellen assures fans of recovering following West End theatre fall
Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds’ muscular photo gets naughty response from wife Blake Lively
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record

Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name

Sports News

Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Brazil and Colombia secure Copa America quarterfinal spots after 1-1 draw
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa