Cristiano Ronaldo shares life lesson after breakdown in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a cryptic message for his Instagram followers soon after announcing his retirement from the UEFA European Championship.
The Portuguese star footballer, who was down in tears after missing the penalty in the last round of the 16th tie against Slovenia, posted a story with the ‘heart and brain emoji’ on social media that says, “3 aspects of reality: pain, uncertainty, and constant work.”
Ronaldo’s social media post comes after his team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024, beating Slovenia on penalties.
In the same match, CR7 broke into tears after missing a penalty during extra time. However, he once again got a chance at a penalty shootout after the score remained zero after the end of extra time.
This time, he took full advantage of the opportunity and scored the first penalty for the team.
Ronaldo said after the dramatic and emotional match, “Even the strongest people have their (bad) days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most. Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That's what football is. Moments—inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.”