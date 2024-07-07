WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition

WWE icon John Cena on Saturday, July 6, announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025.
According to Sky News, the US wrestling star announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) during the Money in the Bank event in Toronto, Canada.
The 47-year-old wrestler announced his retirement in front of an enthusiastic and packed crowd. Cena said, “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE.”
The WWE star expressed that he had been doing WWE for over two decades, “And in that time, I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we’ve got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship."
He further added, “I wanna say thank you. Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built.”
The cheering crowd chanted ‘Thank you, Cena’ to which he responded, saying, “What an incredible gesture of kindness. I wanna say thank you. Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built."
Moreover, WWE also confirmed the retirement of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that he will make his last appearance at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025.