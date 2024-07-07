Entertainment

Hania Aamir radiates beauty in black designer fit

Hania Aamir is the beautiful lady in black posing for a photoshoot

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Hania Aamir is the beautiful lady in black posing for a photoshoot
Hania Aamir is the beautiful lady in black posing for a photoshoot 

Hania Aamir is an epitome of grace and elegance in a black outfit!

On Instagram the dimple queen dropped a glimpse from her photoshoot from inside an indoor setting.

In the first picture, the Load wedding star’s black designer dress and its flair did the talking as the cameras captured her from afar.


The next happened to be a close-up reel of Aamir flaunting her collarbones and dazzling beauty as the song from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's starrer Bad Newz played. 

Next up, the Anaa actress looked away while the cameras went tick, tick, boom encapsulating the diva standing in a dimly lit room amidst beautiful dresses lined up. 

The diva wore a sequined black sleeveless dress for the shoot paired with the famous bob hair cut.

While she kept the makeup nude, her dimples surely conquered hearts of her 14.3M followers.

She accessorized her whole look with just a pair of silver studs and wore nothing on the neck.

Shortly after the Na Maloom Afraad 2 star’s pictures did round, her admirers could not stop falling in love and rained comments on her.

“ Big fan of hers,” a user penned.

“ Her in black,” the other wrote.

The third confessed, “ My crush.”

“ Black is her colour,” another gushed.

Hania Aamir previously showed off her million dollar smile in a post that amassed around 8 million likes in an instant. 

Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour

Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour
Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'

Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'

Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins

Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal

Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal

Entertainment News

Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Justin Bieber drops unseen glimpses from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet soiree
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce in 'Mary's Song' performance after 16 Years
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Blake Lively pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' antics at ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ tour
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Ryan Reynolds expresses his wish to work with Ranveer Singh: 'He is amazing'
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Kiara Advani turns into a pearly-girlie for Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Feroze Khan proves he is his daughter's 'HUMRAAH for ETERNITY' in new post
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Ayeza Khan dresses to kill in Lady Gaga inspired outfit
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
‘Titanic’ producer Jon Landau passes away at 63
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Sania Mirza drops a peek into her memorable Hajj journey
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind her arm tattoos
Anya Taylor-Joy spills beans on her 'Forest Gump' themed wedding proposal
Johnny Depp bags prestigious win at National Film Awards