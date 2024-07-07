Hania Aamir radiates beauty in black designer fit

Hania Aamir is an epitome of grace and elegance in a black outfit!
On Instagram the dimple queen dropped a glimpse from her photoshoot from inside an indoor setting.
In the first picture, the Load wedding star’s black designer dress and its flair did the talking as the cameras captured her from afar.
The next happened to be a close-up reel of Aamir flaunting her collarbones and dazzling beauty as the song from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's starrer Bad Newz played.
Next up, the Anaa actress looked away while the cameras went tick, tick, boom encapsulating the diva standing in a dimly lit room amidst beautiful dresses lined up.
The diva wore a sequined black sleeveless dress for the shoot paired with the famous bob hair cut.
While she kept the makeup nude, her dimples surely conquered hearts of her 14.3M followers.
She accessorized her whole look with just a pair of silver studs and wore nothing on the neck.
Shortly after the Na Maloom Afraad 2 star’s pictures did round, her admirers could not stop falling in love and rained comments on her.
“ Big fan of hers,” a user penned.
“ Her in black,” the other wrote.
The third confessed, “ My crush.”
“ Black is her colour,” another gushed.
Hania Aamir previously showed off her million dollar smile in a post that amassed around 8 million likes in an instant.