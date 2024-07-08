Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour’s Amsterdam leg with gratitude

It’s Taylor Swift's "time to go” from Amsterdam.
Extending thanks to the Netherlands crowd for singing and dancing their hearts out, the So High School songstress, on July 7, penned a heartfelt letter alongside a beautiful slideshow of photos on Instagram.
“Three magical nights in Amsterdam!! Thank you to everyone who came to those shows, sang your hearts out, and danced all night with us!” wrote the Enchanted singer.
As the next stop for Eras European leg is Zurich, Switzerland, Swift quoted, “See you (soon) Zurich!”
The fans erupted with excitement when the Lover singer brought forward a surprise mashup that included her one of the most sentimental ballads 2006’s Mary’s Song, which she sang for the first time ever in 16 years.
Swift’s mashup was a fusion of So High School, Mary’s Song and Everything Has Changed.
The Cruel Summer starlet sparkled across three-night houseful Amsterdam show from July 4 to July 6. With Travis Kelce attending two concerts, his team-mate Patrick Mahomes also joined the tight-end along with his wife, Brittany Mahomes in the third and last performance.
In the days to come, the Grammy winner will stretch out Eras Zurich leg on July 9 and 10 for two-night show.