Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Aamir for show-stopping moment at London concert

Hania Aamir had an ultimate fan moment at Diljit Dosanjh’s London concert of Dil-Luminati Tour!
After a buzzworthy team up with Ed Sheeran at Birmingham concert of his highly anticipated Dil-Lumanati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh has once again made the fans go gaga as he invited Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir on stage.
In a viral video from the London concert at O2 arena on Friday, October 4, the Main Deewana Tera singer invited the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress to join him on stage after noticing her present in the front row at the arena.
Hania, who is a big fan of the singer, initially refused to the request, however, then agreed to go on the stage as captured in the video.
Amidst the roaring and cheering crowd, the Mere Humsafar actress made her way to the stage where Dosanjh performed a song especially for her.
“Superstar is here and keeps dancing in the audience. This can’t happen,” said Diljit Dosanjh before dedicating his song Lover to Hania on stage.
The actress was captured clapping and smiling throughout the performance. While ending his song, Diljit Dosanjh rested his hand on Hania’s shoulder.
She then bowed and cheered for Dosanjh before extending a heartwarming thanks to him all while making a failed attempt to stop blushing.
This whole fan moment added an electrifying atmosphere to the show.
Diljit Dosanjh also praised the actress stating, "Hania ji, you do great work. I love watching your dramas," followed by thanking her to accepting his request to come up on stage.