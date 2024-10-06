Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the fourth consecutive win of the Saudi Club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.
With the fourth win in a row, Al Nassr stands firmly in the third position in the points table after Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.
After beating Al Orobah in a dominating 3-0 win on Saturday, October 5, 2024, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram to share some momentous glimpses from the match and a powerful message for the opponents.
He wrote. “We are not stopping! Together!”
The 39-year-old also scored his 905th career goal on Saturday evening in the 17th minute of the match. CR7 fans congratulated him for extending his record.
A fan wrote, “Another goal, another record, Lord," and another user added, “905... The goat can’t stand still, the real goat.”
The third one gushed, “Congratulations on 905 career goals!”
However, the star of the show, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, scored the rest of the two goals for Al Nassr and helped the team to win the match easily.
So far in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr has played six matches, four wins and two draws. Ronaldo’s club will play the next match of the tournament on Friday, October 18, 2024, against Al Shabab.