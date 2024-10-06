Sports

Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games

Al Nassr in the sixth clash of the Saudi Pro League bags a dominant 3-0 win over Al Orobah

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Al Nassr in the sixth clash of the Saudi Pro League bags a dominant 3-0 win over Al Orobah
Al Nassr in the sixth clash of the Saudi Pro League bags a dominant 3-0 win over Al Orobah

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the fourth consecutive win of the Saudi Club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.

With the fourth win in a row, Al Nassr stands firmly in the third position in the points table after Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

After beating Al Orobah in a dominating 3-0 win on Saturday, October 5, 2024, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram to share some momentous glimpses from the match and a powerful message for the opponents.

He wrote. “We are not stopping! Together!”


The 39-year-old also scored his 905th career goal on Saturday evening in the 17th minute of the match. CR7 fans congratulated him for extending his record.

A fan wrote, “Another goal, another record, Lord," and another user added, “905... The goat can’t stand still, the real goat.”

The third one gushed, “Congratulations on 905 career goals!”

However, the star of the show, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, scored the rest of the two goals for Al Nassr and helped the team to win the match easily.

So far in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr has played six matches, four wins and two draws. Ronaldo’s club will play the next match of the tournament on Friday, October 18, 2024, against Al Shabab.

Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported

Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported
Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post

Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner

Sports News

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
India secures first win of Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Will England captain Ben Stokes play in the first Test against Pakistan?
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah