Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization

Zara Tindall met Princess Anne’s enemy: horses

  • July 09, 2024


Zara Tindall has emerged in public for the first time since her mother, Princess Anne, was discharged from the hospital.

On Sunday, June 7, she was photographed taking part in a competition called the Aston Le Walls International.

According to Hello Magazine, it’s a showjumping event, where the royal rode a brown horse as she jumped through various barriers placed around the arena.

As seen in the released pictures, Zara Tindall was smiling widely, seemingly in good spirits after the good news of Princess Anne’s recovery.

For this athletic occasion, she had worn a navy Musto jacket complimented with a pair of white pants and black knee-length boots.

Pulling safety precautions in check, the royal family member had strapped on a helmet that matched with the rest of her outfit.

She had tied her platinum blondes locks up in a tight bun, which highlighted her facial features well through a subtle touch of light makeup.

Last, Zara Tindall was pictured as she stopped by Princess Anne at the Southmead Hospital in a very tense mood.

It was back in June that King Charles’ sister had been reportedly hit by a horse and immediately admitted to the hospital.

Royal News

Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle